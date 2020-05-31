Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Markel Corp grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

