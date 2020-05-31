Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $119,871.70 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Parachute has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market cap of $119,871.70 and $10,355.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,450,455 tokens.

The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

