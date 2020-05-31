Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report sales of $45.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.67 million and the lowest is $42.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,105.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $83.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.86 million, with estimates ranging from $109.29 million to $168.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 528.28%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $45,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 542,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,341.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock worth $154,510. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 233,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

