ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 10.2% Higher This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $857,523.04 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001012 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018647 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,411.24 or 0.99563570 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00074101 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000741 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

