Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 78,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,663. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.