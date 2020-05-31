Patientory Reaches Market Capitalization of $342,769.87 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Patientory has a total market cap of $342,769.87 and approximately $342.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.61 or 0.05019182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

