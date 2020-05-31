PAWS Fund Price Hits $0.0009 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $1,812.32 and $23.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02061085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00181511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023849 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

