Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $245.13 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKCoin, Coinsuper and FCoin. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.13 million and approximately $103.44 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000860 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, Iquant, Coinsuper, HitBTC, SouthXchange, OKEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinPlace, CoinEx, BW.com, BitMart, Bitfinex, FCoin, ABCC, BCEX, Coinall, CoinBene, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, TOKOK, MXC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, KuCoin, C2CX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, Bittrex, Bitrue, BigONE, BitMax, Crex24, ZB.COM, OKCoin, Coinbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

