Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 41,436.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 219,200 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,905. The firm has a market cap of $307.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

