Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFLT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 286,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $322.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.80. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 93,250 shares of company stock valued at $401,351. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

