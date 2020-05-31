Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,077,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

