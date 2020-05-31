Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will report sales of $66.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.31 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year sales of $285.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.96 million to $293.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $273.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.27 million to $277.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.61.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 496,472 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 592,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 259,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 233,319 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 522,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.