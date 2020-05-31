PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sullivan Marianne purchased 85,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $558,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,533.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 164,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,379. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

