Peony (PNY) Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $87,882.51 and approximately $3,458.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,331,505 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,677 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

