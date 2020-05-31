PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 232,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,949. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.70 million, a PE ratio of -47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. Research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,309 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,886 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

