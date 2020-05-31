PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTR shares. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 159,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,523. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.95.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.89 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts expect that PetroChina will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 117.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 58.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

