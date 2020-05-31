PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Raymond James lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,596,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,382,412. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

