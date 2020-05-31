PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

PGTI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 383,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $801.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

