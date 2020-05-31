Phantasma Trading Up 26.9% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.43 million and $724,129.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019595 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,476.87 or 1.00076116 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00073936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

