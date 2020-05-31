Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ PHAT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,733. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 57.22, a quick ratio of 57.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $751,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.