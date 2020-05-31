Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $24.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.47. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

