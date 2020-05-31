Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.14.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.
Shares of PM stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. 7,066,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,976. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
