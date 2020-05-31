Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. 7,066,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,976. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

