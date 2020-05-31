Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $550,845.10 and $127.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,699,987 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

