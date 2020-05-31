Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.21

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Phore has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $23,981.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009647 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,058,789 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

