Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $987,220.54 and approximately $72,729.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005516 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000894 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,343,599,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

