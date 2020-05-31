Pinkcoin Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $756,055.01 and $360.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00821916 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027513 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00196464 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 443,523,324 coins and its circulating supply is 418,262,888 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

