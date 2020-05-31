Piper Sandler Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $25.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.37.

NTNX stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 5,554,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,575. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.81%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 over the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nutanix by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nutanix by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

