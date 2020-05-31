Piper Sandler Raises RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $3.10

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $2.80 to $3.10 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RES. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 831,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,200. The company has a market cap of $684.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in RPC by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RPC by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

