Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $320,135.11

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $320,135.11 and $619.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 71,201,782 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.