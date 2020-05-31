Pivot Token Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $285,836.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02067441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00182897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023984 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

