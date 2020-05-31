PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.69. 131,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,545. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

