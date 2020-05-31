Playkey (PKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,166.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Playkey has a market capitalization of $387,914.26 and approximately $23,166.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.05029633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,977,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

