POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and Bibox. POA has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $507,108.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 275,749,851 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

