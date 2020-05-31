Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $275.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.13.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL traded up $9.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.74. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Pool by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pool by 285.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 113,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.