Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair cut Portola Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,235. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,999,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,218 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 851,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 737,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 675,234 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,126,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

