POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKX. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura lowered shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

POSCO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 532,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 158.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 384,915 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 413,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 293,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

