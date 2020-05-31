Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Share Price

Press coverage about Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of New York Mellon earned a coverage optimism score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Bank of New York Mellon’s score:

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

NYSE BK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.