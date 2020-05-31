PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $459.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $459.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,500.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.02475983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.81 or 0.02576812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00488658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00711477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00075762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00551682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,955,803 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

