Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

APTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $332.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,370 shares of company stock valued at $687,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

