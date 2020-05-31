Presearch Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $2.65 million and $89,084.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00488968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000461 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,527,901 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Presearch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

