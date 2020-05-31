Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 726,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,619. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

