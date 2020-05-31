Primecoin (XPM) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $695,276.09 and $4,041.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,972,018 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

