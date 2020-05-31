Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “
Shares of PRTH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 26,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,186. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
Priority Technology Company Profile
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.
