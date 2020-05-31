Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Shares of PRTH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 26,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,186. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

