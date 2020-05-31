Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0008 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $37,317.05 and approximately $493.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Coinnest and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019444 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,484.33 or 0.99678845 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00074012 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

