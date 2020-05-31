Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

PROF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mackie downgraded Profound Medicl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medicl currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

PROF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 37,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46. Profound Medicl has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

