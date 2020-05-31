Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $2.11. Progressive reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.68. 4,101,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $466,685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $156,896,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $154,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

