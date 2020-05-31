Project Pai One Day Trading Volume Tops $369,053.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $369,053.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, OOOBTC, LBank and BitForex. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.02 or 0.05010484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,677,054,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,467,181,500 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, HBUS, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

