Propy (PRO) Market Cap Achieves $11.30 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Huobi and Bittrex. In the last week, Propy has traded up 8% against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $130,954.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.02063692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00182794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023966 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.