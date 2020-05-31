Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 2,956,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,561,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,379.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,680,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,610,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,431,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,759,468 shares of company stock worth $55,049,552 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.