Pundi X NEM Tops 1-Day Volume of $163,953.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $163,953.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.50 or 0.02038252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00179568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,815,631,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,459,779,197 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.